Restaurant adviser to provide free HR updates during SBDC webinar

Human resources updates on California’s independent contractor law AB5, expansion of the California Family Rights Act and the upcoming CalSavers Retirement Program deadline are among topics of this week’s free webinar hosted by the Small Business Development Center at CSU Bakersfield.
“Managing Your Small Business beyond the Pandemic” is going to be hosted online from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to an SBDC news release.
Host and SBDC Director Kelly Bearden will begin the webinar with updates on remaining available government pandemic relief programs and small-business recovery opportunities.
Bearden will be joined by Celeste Young-Ramos, CEO of the Restaurant Success Center and seasoned owner, manager and adviser of restaurants and other businesses. Young-Ramos will talk about a variety of human resources issues, including: updates on California’s independent contractor law, Assembly Bill 5; CalSavers Retirement Program approaching June deadline for employers to register; an expansion of the California Family Rights Act; and elements of the new Wage Criminalization Act.
Young-Ramos recently joined the SBDC as a consultant and provides services to business clients in the area of human resources.
Attendees can register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief114.