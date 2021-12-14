Restaurant adviser set to provide free HR updates during local webinar

Restaurant entrepreneur and consultant Celeste Young-Ramos will go over human resources-related changes coming in the new year during a free webinar starting at noon Wednesday.
The Restaurant Success Center CEO will join the host of the hourlong event, Director Kelly Bearden of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
Bearden expects to deliver updates as well on pandemic relief programs including the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, for which businesses face a Dec. 31 deadline to file applications for subsidized financing.
Attendees will be invited to ask questions live. Sign up to participate at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief92.
New and existing businesses are encouraged to sign up for free, one-on-one consulting through the SBDC. Information is available online at www.csubsbdc.com.