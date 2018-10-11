Here's what Californian followers on Facebook had to say about the bill Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced to fully fund a border wall.
Teri Jones: 23 billion. Are you kidding?
Paloma Contreras: Never been more embarrassed to be from Bakersfield!
Mark Bartlett: I’d much rather my tax dollars go towards that than needles and injection sites for drug addicts. 👍🏻
Carol De Sa Campos: What about the coasts and the northern border? What a joke. Over, under, around ... do these words mean anything to you McCarthy? What did you get for Kern County in exchange???
Lindsay Bailey: Republicans really want their base to think the wall is still on the table leading up to the midterms, huh? Nice try, McCarthy. (By the way, your district would love to meet with you when you have time!)
Raymond Zamora Jr.: This almost has no chance of being passed through. It’s just a show for their voter base. I wouldn’t be up and arms about it.
Wade C Eagleton: Yes, Great and it includes a apple pie for every household and a frozen chicken for everyone's microwave.
Linda Homan-Lane: Vote him out! Does he really represent californians? No way!
Nick Altieri: "Prevent illegals from voting". Nice touch that does nothing as we all ready prevent them
Lisa Stroud: I worked elections. Anybody who thinks illegals can vote is misinformed.
Craig Holland: Promises, promises. You can always tell when its election season
Peter Wollesen: I’m sure President Trump is disappointed that Congressman McCarthy is undermining his campaign promise to make Mexico pay for the wall.
Jennifer Rose-Kavanaugh: I thought Mexico was paying for it?
Thomas Turner: He is just appealing to his base. Election time, how about that.
David Schlesinger: Get a grip, Kevin.
Ronnie Laurel Scott: All sounds good to me 💪🏻💪🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Rita Marie: Vote blue
Suzanne Miranda: Outstanding!
Joshua Blair: Thank you Kevin. 🇺🇸
Greg Donahue: Excellent!
Eric Alvarado: Love it!
Larry Parris: Great job. All of your constituents thank you.
Jesus Gee Perez: The wall is a waste of money.
Natalie Salgado: Those who want it, should pay for it themselves.
Ralph Burnette: What a waste of money. Billions of billions of dollars in government waste.
Daniel Jeffers: It's like he's forgotten he represents us and is running for a role in Trump's cabinet.
