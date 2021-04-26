Resolution to name part of Westside Parkway 'Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway' passes Assembly

A resolution to rename part of the Westside Parkway as the Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway has unanimously passed the California Assembly.
The portion of the Westside Parkway that stretches from Coffee Road to Allen Road would be a tribute to Bakersfield's longest-serving mayor and the founder of Hall Ambulance, which serves 88 percent of Kern County.
The resolution was co-authored by Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, and Assemblyman Rudy Salas D-Bakersfield and Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger and Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield.
The resolution will now be referred to the Senate Rules committee, according to Fong's office.
"From City Hall to the back of the ambulance, Harvey Hall dedicated a lifetime of service to bettering Bakersfield and the Kern County community," Fong said in a statement. "To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hall Ambulance, the Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway honors his legacy of compassion, mentorship, innovation, generosity and service above self."
All of the signage for the Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway will be paid for through private donations. No taxpayer funds will be used, according to Fong.
Salas called Hall a "friend, public servant, and inspiration to our community."
"Serving alongside Mr. Hall on the Bakersfield City Council was a privilege that I will always cherish," he said in a statement. "I am glad that we are able to enshrine his legacy with this highway renaming so that his memory and legacy never fades away."
Grove called him a "hometown hero."
"His dedication to Bakersfield cannot be understated as he leaves behind a legacy of service and community pride," she said in a statement.