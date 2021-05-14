Resnicks establish $1 million fund for Fresno State grads

Lynda and Stewart Resnick, owners of local agricultural giant The Wonderful Co., on Friday unveiled a $1 million fund encouraging Fresno State graduates to volunteer with local nonprofits.
The "Wonderful Butterfly Project" offers up to $500 each for the first 2,000 graduates of the university's classes of 2020 and 2021 if they do two days of community service for a nonprofit within their community.
Information about the initiative is available online at www.wonderfulbutterflyproject.com.
Wonderful employs 10,000 people worldwide and is a major employer in Kern County, where the company grows nuts, citrus and pomegranates.