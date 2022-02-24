Residents with Ukrainian family stranded in war feel uncertainty, plead for help

As Ukrainian resident Natasha raced to a bunker, the night sky brightened with firepower and smoke plumes. Her town, a few hours from the Ukrainian-Russian border, ignited into flames.
Russia’s invasion had begun.
The Californian interviewed Bakersfield resident Jason Martin to get Natasha's on-the-ground perspective. She resided with Martin in 2017 as a foreign exchange student and attended Bakersfield High School. The newspaper is only identifying Natasha by her first name as Martin feared for her safety.
“'Russia has started a full-scale war — the attack on the cities and towns won’t stop,'” said Martin, reading Natasha’s messages to a reporter around 2 p.m. “'Ukraine needs help from the U.S., from the whole world. People in Ukraine are an independent, free country, and it was invaded. We don't deserve this. Our main desire is to live peacefully on our land.'”
Martin’s whole family worries about Natasha’s well-being and feels helpless. Other Bakersfield residents also echoed similar sentiments about family members stranded in war.
Local business owner George Baptista’s wife, Yana, is from Ukraine. Her mother, 66-year-old Valentina Rybalchenko, lives in Mykolaiv, a city in southern Ukrainian. Rybalchenko went to the store and found the shelves empty. The 66-year-old bought candles because she expects an electricity outage and water to be unavailable, Yana said.
“We don’t understand why this happened,” Yana cried. “We don’t understand how we can help our family.”
Yana fears the bombs will kill her mother and friends and destroy her town. She attempts to reach her mother every 30 minutes.
“I am scared about everything,” Yana said.
The war upended Natasha’s plans in life, Martin said. He described her as a smart girl who teaches English and does humanitarian work while attending college. Though she has not solidified a career plan, Natasha toyed with politics, seeking to heal divides among countries, he added.
“'Life as we know it will never be the same if they take over,'” Natasha said in another message read by Martin.
Natasha is deeply proud of her heritage, Martin said. Even if her family had a visa, they would not want to leave the county, he added.
Around 6:14 p.m., Natasha told Martin she returned home to get some sleep and a hot meal. All citizens are urged to stay indoors, and the streets are empty.
The Russian military stalks the streets, and residents believe fighting will begin again. Rockets shoot through the sky and tanks surround her town, Natasha said to Martin.
“'I don’t know about tomorrow,'” Natasha said in a message to Martin. “'Just know that I love you.'”