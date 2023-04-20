 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Residents take to state Capitol, demand passage of new housing laws

protest on rent control in Sacramento

More than 500 people protested outside the state Capitol in Sacramento on Thursday, in support of new rent control laws they believe will better protect tenants across the state. 

 Courtesy of Pico California

Alejandra Velasco, a farmworker in Taft, began her day on Feb. 23 with a note on her front door. The note, issued by her landlord, was a notice to vacate. She had 60 days to pack her belongings and her family and leave. Velasco was being evicted, and no explanation was provided.

“We were just in limbo,'' Velasco said, adding that at first, she couldn’t get in touch with her landlord. When she finally did, Velasco said, the woman told her  the property was being sold.

Coronavirus Cases