Residents take to state Capitol, demand passage of new housing laws

Alejandra Velasco, a farmworker in Taft, began her day on Feb. 23 with a note on her front door. The note, issued by her landlord, was a notice to vacate. She had 60 days to pack her belongings and her family and leave. Velasco was being evicted, and no explanation was provided.
“We were just in limbo,'' Velasco said, adding that at first, she couldn’t get in touch with her landlord. When she finally did, Velasco said, the woman told her the property was being sold.
This was the second time in Velasco’s five years there that her landlord tried to evict her without notice, she said.
“I told her I should seek legal counsel, because I didn't believe it was fair,” Velasco said. “She then tore the paper up right there, and told me not to worry about it.”
Velasco contacted her attorney and staff at Faith in the Valley Kern, a local nonprofit, who said the notice was in violation of the state’s tenant laws. Velasco, who said she’s never been late on rent, said her attorneys confirmed the property was never listed to be sold.
“I feel that I was targeted because I am an immigrant,” Velasco said. “A lot of people that move to this country are targeted because they don't know what their rights are.”
Velasco and staff with Faith in the Valley received notice Thursday that the requests to vacate were officially dropped. But instead of celebrating with her family in Taft, Velasco and many others — over 500 faith leaders, renters, landlords and homeowners from across California — went to Sacramento Thursday to lobby for better housing laws.
Coined as Home is Sacred Action Day, the event was organized by the PICO California network, a religious-based coalition of 19 nonprofit organizations across 73 cities that represents about 450,000 California families.
The network lobbied before legislators for several “common-sense measures” to combat the state’s housing crisis — SB 567, SB 225 and SB 4 — that currently sit in various state Senate committees.
Calvin Abbasi, the communications director for PICO California, said of the three, their big ticket item is SB 567, coined as The Homelessness Prevention Act, which would expand the state’s current rent control laws, lower rent increases to no more than 5 percent per year and establish a framework for local governments to enact their rent control ordinances.
“Within that framework, there’s a lot that local legislators can do in terms of enforcement, or that renters have a place to voice their concerns, or that landlords can petition for exceptions,” Abbasi said. “The nitty-gritty of implementation happens at the local level — this just provides some framework.”
This comes after city and county officials earlier this month rallied in Sacramento to demand $3 billion in annual state funding, to ease homelessness and build affordable housing.
And state laws continue to run through the dais at a disorienting rate — more than 100 bills have passed between Gov. Gavin Newsom and his predecessor Jerry Brown — to remedy the high cost of development, quicken the permit process, and protect renters from rising costs and no-fault evictions.
But with several already extended and county eviction moratoriums set to end in the coming months, Abbasi said they expect an increase to an already mounting spike in “no fault” evictions, indicative of a current state law he says is “toothless.”
“There is no local enforcement and we’re seeing it happen statewide,” Abbasi said. “We have stories from hundreds and hundreds of families who have had their rents hiked by 15, 20, 30 percent in a 12-month period.”
Among those who oppose the bill are The California Apartment Association, which who believes the current law is sufficient, and that SB 567 “obliterates the state’s Tenant Protection Act.”
“AB 1482, crafted by tenant organizations, had over 130 organization supporters,” said Debra Carlton, the executive vice president of state public affairs for The California Apartment Association, in a letter she co-wrote with three other organizations. “This was historic. To now propose to rewrite AB 1482 — claiming the need for more stringent rent caps and necessary clean-up in the law — fails to acknowledge the extensive good faith work that was done.”
The coalition argues that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and various state of emergency proclamations, the state renter laws have not fully materialized, and that the bill is “an extreme approach” to solve the state’s housing woes.
“SB 567 is a bad-faith effort by one of the bill authors and bill sponsors of the state’s Tenant Protection Act as it upends and completely breaches the accord reached by the Legislature on that historic law,” they wrote, adding that the bill would force local governments to pay for additional staff to enforce it.
Abassi disagrees, saying that providing safe and increased opportunity for housing will reduce homelessness, citing a 2020 study by the U.S. Government Accountability Office that found that a $100 median rent increase led to a 9 percent increase in homelessness.
He gave the example of Redwood City, a town of 50,000 that passed a local rent control ordnance. The city hired one full-time staffer to handle rent complaints between residents and landlords.
“And that pretty much solved the problem,” Abassi said. “It’s like spending money on tissue paper for a year when you don’t feel well versus the one-time cost of going to urgent care.”
A similar situation in Kern is the city of Delano, with a populace of 55,000, where officials are hesitant to consider its own rent control ordinance after repeated protests by residents.
“There has to be a balance,” Abassi said. “Otherwise we’re going to continue seeing the homelessness crisis continue to skyrocket out of control and will cost money in perpetuity, without an end.”