Residents, officials respond to report on conditions in Plaza Towers

For Robert Kornick, the peace you get is the peace you make.
And for the past seven months, he’s worked at making that peace at the Plaza Towers, a low-income senior facility at 3015 Wilson Road. And he’s had some success.
“I’m so happy here I can’t stand it,” Kornick said.
As a veteran, a retired construction worker, Kornick, like most at the towers, is a former layman entering the final chapters of his life. He suffers from peripheral edema, meaning his skin ages abnormally quick, and his arms are consequently riddled with bruises.
Aches and bruising aside, he continues to plod away with his girlfriend Linda in a new box garden outside the screen entrance to his apartment. They’ve so far spent $100 on the seeds and soil.
“Fresh fruit — you can’t beat that,” Linda said.
The two are happy at Plaza Towers, but acknowledge the place is not without its problems.
“There’s a lot of people here that love to complain, and God knows there are atrocious living conditions in some areas here,” Kornick said. “But it’s my home and I like it. I want to see it better than it is now.”
Kornick’s home came under scrutiny when on Dec. 15, a Kern County grand jury report titled Senior Lives Matter was released, documenting a litany of issues within the building's security and overall poor quality of life.
The report listed water leaks, drug abuse and bed bugs, as well as rampant homelessness and prostitution among the site’s two buildings, which house about 200 people.
In its Jan. 11 response, the Housing Authority of the County of Kern conceded a few issues but felt that overall the criticisms in the report were either untrue or already known about beforehand.
“Like many Bakersfield and Kern County residents, our tenants are impacted by the increase in crime in our community and are frustrated with a criminal justice system that is struggling to hold criminals accountable,” the response read, adding that the housing authority in 2022 spent more than $725,000 on security, fencing, cameras and gates.
“We were already aware of and working on many of the items listed in the report prior to it being published,” said Stephen Pelz, executive director of the Housing Authority and writer of the report. “Most of the report recommendations have either already been implemented or are not really needed.”
According to Pelz, few changes were made as a direct result of the report.
For example, he said the vehicle gates, which were characterized in the report as inoperable, were actually awaiting final approval from the city’s fire department, which came through days after on Dec. 19.
“You know, the access door that we have now to the main doors, the laundry rooms — that was all underway well before the grand jury report came out. It just took months to get it done,” Pelz said.
It agreed that some things, such as the cash-only laundry machines, needed to be replaced, as they invited “vandalism and theft.”
Pelz said they purchased new prepay-machines and intended for them to be installed by the end of January, but have been held up.
“They've been ordered,” Pelz said. “It’s been a couple months now, but I expect it to happen soon.”
Meanwhile, Kornick said he has not received a prepaid laundry card. In the laundry room in his building, the machines still take coins.
On some issues, such as the lack of a food pantry, Pelz and residents flatly said no. In the report, Pelz said it was not advisable, due to food storage regulations.
The towers had a senior pantry years ago, stocked by church donations for the distribution to residents. Apparently, it didn’t go too well.
“They had trouble with it before,” Linda said. “People were complaining, being disrespectful to the people who were running it, vandalizing it.”
Community Action Partnership of Kern continues to deliver food boxes on a monthly basis.
This is indicative of what Pelz believes is a contradictory relationship the housing authority has with the residents there, where their solutions are always too little or too much, and that to some extent, this is the best they can offer on their budget.
“There’s a balance we have to strike,” Pelz said. “Residents complain when we lock things down, but then complain when we make things more accessible for them.”
The Housing Authority did fix its security cameras and installed a $30,000 card key system, the latter of which has aggravated residents.
“It’s supposed to be open from eight to five during the week, but they’re just set to constant lockdown — they don’t want anybody coming in without a key card now,” Kornick said. “It’s very inconvenient for our guests and for families… I constantly run back and forth to the door."
Residents, meanwhile, are still skeptical.
“It’s been broken more than they’ve fixed it,” Kornick said. “They say they fixed it, but they didn’t. We get trapped in here quite often because the gates don’t work.”
For Kornick and Linda, their chief concern is safety. And despite some changes that have come from the report, residents do not feel any safer. The homeless continue to break in, the stench of cigarettes still lingers in the halls and drug and alcohol use are ongoing.
“Had to sweep up a vodka bottle last night,” Kornick said. “Some girl dropped it coming out of these doors right there and walked away.”
The majority of the calls from residents to the police are trespassing, largely by the homeless, who often come there to steal or sleep. Last week, Kornick said, at least seven homeless people were sleeping on the roof, obstructing the door from the stairwell on the 12th floor.
Also in the past week: the homeless have pried open the lobby door.
“There’s like a little three-quarter-inch gap,” Linda said. “They push it and then they will pry it open and if they break it, it’s going to be another expense.”
Pelz said that due to fire safety laws, the doors have to be openable by force, in the event of an emergency.
“Most of these systems are not to stop people but to get them to move onto easier targets,” Pelz said. “They help and make it more difficult but it's not impenetrable.”
Last month, Linda said, she was nearly pulled into an elevator by a man she said was pimping a woman in the lobby. She added that the housing authority, after the man was arrested several times, obtained a restraining order against him. Linda said she has since seen him at the towers several times.
“It's like a revolving door,” Linda said. “They take him and let him out. I’ve got equilibrium problems, a lot of physical limitations so it's scary.”
Pelz agrees that security for the towers is a problem, and is the first to admit there’s little they can do with their funding. He said what they would need is a security squad operating at all times, something that is not possible with their budget or any budget in the county.
“We want residents to feel safer,” Pelz said. “The situation this property is facing is a continued onslaught of impact of crime — there’s no accountability for these crimes, we just escort them off and they keep coming back.”
Pelz believes it's the lack of proverbial teeth that police and courts have in prosecuting trespassers that is at the heart of the problem.
“We have a lot of instances where people trespass and get into criminal activity, staff calls police, they show up, arrest them and drop them off down the block,” Pelz said. “They're not going to get booked and actually go to jail, so we’re telling them that there’s no consequences.”
He added that the housing authority plans to move to a new location within five years. On that site, they’ll construct new units, preferably one-story, garden-style apartments.
“It will be the same affordability, same income levels,” Pelz said. “I can’t say it will be in the same area but perhaps the same region. That's our long-term plan and we’re moving toward that.”
In the interim, Kornick and Linda will continue to tend to their box garden. They hope to start a community forum, where residents can band together and take initiative against their grievances.
“If we could encourage more residents to be interested in being part of a solution instead of the problem, it would make a difference,” Kornick said.