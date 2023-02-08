Residents offer thoughts to improve police interactions with people in mental health crises

Energy abounded and thoughts flowed at a meeting Wednesday in downtown Bakersfield designed to capture residents’ concerns about law enforcement’s interactions with people undergoing mental health crises.
Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services, the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office hosted a gathering to gauge residents’ concerns about an ongoing program sending mental health professionals and first responders to incidents. These three groups serve on the Kern Crisis Intervention Team board, along with National Alliance on Mental Illness, Kern County chapter.
Experts in mental health arrive at a scene with police and try to help a person with resources rather than sending them into jails, according to crisis intervention team supervisors.
“We’re ahead of a lot of other counties,” said Alice Moundafie, a CIT coordinator. “However, … there’s still a lot of things that I would like to do.”
Rosa Lopez, a senior policy advocate and organizer with the American Civil Liberties Union, recalled watching a naked man walk through traffic. She called and requested a CIT member to help him, but was told it would take at least three hours for someone to arrive.
Lopez suggested perhaps there could be specialized CIT members, whose expertise is substance abuse.
In another group, the issue of response times was also discussed and written down on a giant yellow legal-pad. These discussions and ideas were collected by CIT team members and will lead their discussions on how to improve practices, event coordinators said.
“We want to see change,” Moundafie said. “We want to see recovery.”
