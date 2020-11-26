A group of tenants at an east Bakersfield motel are worried they may soon become homeless after the Housing Authority of the County of Kern purchased the property to convert it into low-income housing.
The Housing Authority purchased the Tropicana Motor Inn, at 1622 Union Ave., in October with the intention of rehabbing the site by the end of December. The acquisition took place alongside purchases of the Vagabond Inn and the Decatur Hotel, which the Housing Authority hopes will add to Bakersfield’s stock of affordable housing.
But things quickly got off to a rocky start at the Tropicana. After the property was purchased, the Housing Authority says it immediately “evacuated” tenants due to electrical and other safety issues.
The weekend tenants moved out, thieves targeted the rooms, burglarizing several units.
“They told us to leave most of our stuff because we were coming back. They said pack up like you were going on a vacation so pretty much everybody left all their stuff,” said tenant Michael Webber, who worries he will be homeless by Dec. 1 due to the change in ownership. “Some of the rooms got broken into, but they’re not talking about compensation.”
The Housing Authority has since implemented security measures day and night, and has reported the incident to the Bakersfield Police Department, but the suspects have not been caught.
Stephen Pelz, executive director of the Housing Authority, defended the agency's work on the property.
"We are the primary provider of permanent housing for persons experiencing homelessness in Bakersfield and Kern County," he wrote in an email to The Californian. "We don’t make people homeless — instead we are helping to reduce homelessness through this property and many other efforts."
Still, when some tenants returned to Tropicana for the first time Tuesday, they claim their rooms were in worse condition than when they left. And when the rent becomes due in December, they wonder how they are going to make ends meet.
“We have babies. People are scared that they might lose their kids over this situation,” said Shaquinta Locke, who has lived with her fiance at the Tropicana for about four years. “Me personally, I don’t think my health is going to be good, being here and being 8½ months pregnant.”
She said her unit smelled like rat feces while her fiance, Brian Corn, said their bathroom was not in a usable condition.
“I expected a little bit better of the Housing Authority because they are supposed to be the people who help us,” Corn said.
The couple had an arrangement with the previous landlord where they would work to earn their room. Now, they worry they will be forced from their unit because they will be unable to afford the rent.
Pelz said that all units are in a better condition than when the property was purchased, and most tenants will have lower rents than before.
“The property has taken a serious turn — for the better — since the Housing Authority purchased,” Pelz said. “The interiors of some of the units were as bad or worse, with missing HVAC units, holes in the walls and ceilings, broken windows, and trash filling the rooms. Illicit drug use was prevalent.”
He continued by listing numerous improvements that had been made to the property, including a new landscaping and a solar power system.
The rooms were cleaned while tenants were housed in hotels elsewhere. Pelz shared a picture showing a room with cardboard boxes piled to the ceiling. Just a thin walkway separated a box television and a bare mattress, which was crowded with more boxes.
Many units were in a similar state, he said, adding, “All units are better than they were when we acquired the property.”
Still, tenant Jeffrey Ybarra’s room has holes in the walls, and he says there is no heating. Plaster chunks line the bottom of his shower. The Housing Authority has locked much of his furniture in an empty room because they said it created a fire hazard.
“Last night, we froze because this door is not sealed off,” he said. “Roaches are getting in here late at night. We caught three of them coming in, and these are the gross type, the ones with wings.”
Ybarra is part of a subset of residents who will not be allowed to stay at Tropicana because he, his wife and his son (and their three cats) have too large a household for the single room they occupy.
Yet, Ybarra says he has not received relocation assistance despite a promise by the Housing Authority, and he cannot afford to look for a new place to live. He said he is disabled and draws a meager Supplemental Social Security income, which makes it difficult to find a new place.
“They are now the thugs,” he said of the Housing Authority. “They are now the gangsters who are making us pay, or they are going to harm and hurt us.”
Pelz said any deficiencies to units had either already been corrected or will soon be addressed by maintenance staff. The complete modernization of rooms is expected to begin in late 2021.
In the meantime, the Housing Authority says no one will become homeless because of the ownership change. Those who need to move will be given time and resources to do so.
“We have rules, and some people don’t like to follow rules,” Pelz said. “The rules are necessary to create a clean and safe environment for the tenants and a property that is an asset to the neighborhood and community. If they don’t want to follow the rules, they are not required to stay and are welcome to move elsewhere. We have plenty of potential tenants ready and willing to move in.”