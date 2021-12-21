Residents of M Street Navigation Center celebrate Christmas season at annual luncheon

He's a home financing specialist most weekdays, but on Tuesday, Chase Bank employee Alfredo Fletcher was carrying lunch plates in each hand like a pro as he helped deliver Southern-style soul food to more than 100 residents of the M Street Navigation Center near downtown Bakersfield.
Fletcher was one of several bank employees who volunteered to wait tables at the second annual Christmas luncheon for the residents who live at the center. And he said he hopes the "warm invitation" and hot food would send a message to residents that they have not been forgotten.
"I'd like to thank Chase Bank," Laurie Hughey, program manager at the M Street Navigation Center, told the gathering.
Not only did Chase host the holiday luncheon, the bank has been providing ongoing financial education courses to residents at the center.
"We currently have 34 residents graduating from the class," Hughey said to cheers and applause. "We look forward to working with you throughout the next year."
The navigation center, owned by the county of Kern and operated by Community Action Partnership of Kern, offers a wide range of services to residents in the areas of behavioral health, substance abuse, legal and financial education, and health care through the efforts of several community partners.
"We are so pleased to have such wonderful partners at the M Street Navigation Center," Hughey said. "Without the partners, we couldn't do what we do."
She also thanked Sheriff Donny Youngblood, who made an appearance at the event.
Youngblood said the navigation center serves a critical role in Kern County, and the sheriff's office is proud to work in cooperation with their efforts.
He acknowledged that the role of law enforcement is evolving to include dealing with social problems like homelessness. And these are changes that took him some time to accept and, ultimately, embrace.
"Ten years ago, if you had asked me about something like this, it would have been totally negative," he told reporters.
"As the world changes," he said, "we have to adapt to it."
As everyone enjoyed lunch, resident Pat Forrest-Hopkins, 53, said her stay at the center has been positive.
"We're like one big family here," she said.
Another resident, Candi Kay, 51, said she hopes to reach the ultimate goal, to find safe and permanent housing.
"I came from Las vegas. I was homeless there," she said.
She came to Kern County because her elderly parents are here.
Anna Laven, executive director of the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, said there's certainly been progress made against homelessness in Kern, but the challenges remain daunting.
"Homelessness has been under-resourced for many years," Laven said. And a shortage of affordable housing has worsened the problem.
The navigation center has "a ton of wrap-around services, which is really fantastic," she said. "And they've really worked hard to address many of the common barriers to going into shelters."
Three of the most common barriers are often referred to as "the three P's": partners, possessions and pets.
"Typically, if you have a pet or you have a partner, prior to both navigation centers opening, you would have to make hard choices between having a safer place to sleep and a nutritious meal — and having your pet or partner with you," Laven said.
When navigation centers developed solutions to those barriers, it was a big step forward.
For 27-year-old Trent Maria Hammons, it was an absolute necessity because he wasn't willing to leave behind his German shepherd mix, Beowulf, when he became a resident of the center about a month ago.
He's worked in lumber yards and fast-food restaurants and in other jobs, but achieving financial stability has been difficult.
"Flood (Ministries) is helping me get an ID," he said. "I hope to get a housing voucher after that so I can get out of here and get my own place."
That's the goal, the brass ring. But can it happen?
"The solution to homelessness," Laven said, "is housing."