Residents line up for community meals

Hundreds of families received free “grab and go” meals Tuesday from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County Summer Meals Program, which hands out lunch and breakfast for the following day.
The giveaway, which is intended for anyone 18 years and younger, provides the meal service for children in at-risk and disadvantaged circumstances in Arvin, Bakersfield and Lamont, according to Boys & Girls Clubs officials.
There are six locations where the meals are being served, and the club’s nutrition program serves about 4,000 meals per day to children in need.
Due to rising demand, the program has become quite popular, according to Maggie Cushine, director of grants management and program facilitation.
“Because it’s really hard for us to judge the attendance at our community services sites, sometimes, we have more families come for meals than we anticipate, so we run out earlier,” said Cushine, who also recommended anyone interested in the meals show up a little bit before the start time to ensure they receive meals before supplies run out. Children don’t need to be present, and adults can collect meals on their behalf, she added.
The Community Action Partnership of Kern also provides food to its community partners as the county’s largest food bank, which handed out approximately 23 million pounds of food in Kern County last year. So far this year, 10.2 million pounds have been distributed.
“The whole goal of our system is to have people get food in their neighborhood,” said James Burger, outreach and advocacy coordinator for CAPK. He also suggested residents call 211 if they want to find the nearest food bank. “We have 150 community partners out there that we transport food to, so they can give that food to their neighbors, family and friends.”
The Kern High School District is also offering free breakfast, which does have to be eaten on site, until the district lets out for summer school. There are 18 high school sites where the meals are available until July 15.
All are welcome for breakfast, lunch and dinner at The Mission at Kern County, which is located at 816 E. 21st St. in Bakersfield. The breakfast hours are 6 to 7 a.m.; lunch hours are 11 a.m. to noon; and dinner is served from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., according to Jamie Durham, director of community development and retail sales for The Mission.