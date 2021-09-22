Residents forced to evacuate after construction work ruptures gas line

A gas leak Wednesday afternoon in northeast Bakersfield forced neighboring residents to evacuate, the Bakersfield Fire Department reported.
The agency received reports at about 12:39 p.m. that a construction company had ruptured a subterranean gas vein in the 5100 block of Panorama Drive. Responding personnel evacuated homes within a 150-foot radius, Deputy Chief Kevin Albertson said, adding that no injuries were reported.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. arrived to plug the hole and said later that no customers had lost service. Spokesman Denny Boyles said that afternoon that crews were expecting to finish fixing the leak by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The natural gas dissipated into the air and therefore did not pose a significant hazard, Albertson said.
The Bakersfield Police Department assisted by cordoning off traffic, said Robert Pair, the agency's public information officer.
Highland High School received a notice from BFD to “shelter in place,” according to Kern High School District spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clark. Accordingly, individuals were not allowed to leave the campus until the order was lifted toward the end of the school day.