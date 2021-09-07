Residents express relief, gratitude as French Fire evacuation orders vanish

Residents throughout the Lake Isabella region expressed their gratitude as evacuation orders, imposed because of the almost 27,000-acre French Fire, were lifted Monday and individuals trooped back home then and Tuesday, anxious to see whether their homes survived the ferocious flames.
Brown and white residences stood stark against the decimated, blackened ground, evidence that firefighters held off the wildfire from swallowing many houses.
Signs and posters all along the Highway 155 corridor said “thank you, firefighters."
This sentiment was echoed by Pala Ranches residents Thomas and Connie Hyun. The Hyuns moved to the area about three months ago. Originally Los Angeles natives, they chose the location to escape the busy, urban lifestyle.
However, it seems that hectic activity did not escape the Hyun family. The growth of the French Fire, which began Aug. 18 west of Lake Isabella, threatened their home, forcing them to evacuate once their area became shrouded in noxious smoke and wiped out their ability to breathe.
“I've never had (that) experience in my life,” Thomas Hyun said. “So, I was scared. Nobody told me what to do.”
They loaded their SUV with essentials and avoided public areas because they were scared to catch coronavirus. The hotels had no vacancies, which forced them to camp in their SUV near a campground, Thomas said. The heat almost overwhelmed Connie, making them hunt down air conditioning during the high heat days.
“I feel like I am going to die because I couldn’t find air conditioning,” Connie said.
This experience makes them even more thankful for the firefighters — Connie watched crews clad in heavy gear endure the extreme heat and battle the scorching flames day after day.
“I really appreciate that,” she said.
Connie credits their neighbors for providing some expectations and emergency response guidelines.
“If we didn’t talk with … anyone, we wouldn’t know where to go,” she said.
They religiously watched the news and prayed their house could outlast the disastrous conditions, Thomas said. The couple had fire insurance, but still hoped all would remain. Thomas said the first house on their street burned to the ground, while the second house lost power. All the couple could do was pray.
Thankfully, their house was saved.
However, Kern County Fire Department Division Chief Bill Steers said all the crews experienced mixed emotions as the containment levels increased to 72 percent and all evacuation orders were lifted for the affected residents. Many individuals returned to their unscathed houses, but many others suffered the complete loss of their homes, he added.
He also expressed his appreciation for the large influx of support demonstrated by the Kern River Valley community and said this positive attitude demonstrates its resilience. Cheryl’s Diner collected donations to feed the firefighters, a barbershop offered free haircuts and a tattoo parlor advertised free tattoos for all firefighting personnel.
“It's almost overwhelming for a lot of the firefighters,” Steers said. “With many large fires in the state, to be able to see the end of an incident is refreshing and brings the spirit up because you’re able to have an accomplishment.”
Many variables factored into the decision to lift all evacuation orders, Steers said. These include ensuring water power can be restored, hazards leftover from the fire are eliminated and ensuring flames will not reignite, he said. The reason behind lifting the orders stems from securing Cedar Creek. Their scattered containment lines became connected and reduced the potential for more flames, he said.
The containment mostly remains around the north, south and east sides of the fire, according to the California Interagency Management Team. Containment lines were also established around the whole fire as of Tuesday morning, said Mac McFarland, the operations section chief for Great Basin Team six.
Sandi Johnstone, a waitress with Cheryl’s Diner, said about $6,000 has been donated to the fund to feed all firefighting personnel. Many more people keep donating, such as customer Karen Antrim. After spotting crew members enjoying their meal, Antrim has dished out $80 total, on two separate occasions.
“They are very much appreciated down here,” said Antrim, a Wofford Heights resident of 11 years. “They saved our whole town.”