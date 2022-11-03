 Skip to main content
Residents express concerns over proposed warehouse project

Majestic Gateway Project.png

The proposed location, seated at the northwest corner of Hosking Avenue and South H Street, is currently undeveloped land.

 Courtesy of the city of Bakersfield

Several residents expressed concern about a proposed warehouse project in south Bakersfield, citing pollution and the impact of heavy trucks on the neighborhood, during Wednesday's City Council meeting.

Developers of the 91-acre site, titled as the Majesty Gateway Project, would erect several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot distribution center. Given the region’s vastness and proximity to ports in Los Angeles, the San Joaquin Valley is an increasing hub for such expansion.

