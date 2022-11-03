Residents express concerns over proposed warehouse project

Several residents expressed concern about a proposed warehouse project in south Bakersfield, citing pollution and the impact of heavy trucks on the neighborhood, during Wednesday's City Council meeting.
Developers of the 91-acre site, titled as the Majesty Gateway Project, would erect several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot distribution center. Given the region’s vastness and proximity to ports in Los Angeles, the San Joaquin Valley is an increasing hub for such expansion.
“Residents are in favor of the commercial portion of the project… we would love to see a shopping center in the neighborhood,” said Sandra Plascencia-Rodriguez, a policy advocate for Bakersfield Leadership Council. “Residents are against the zone change and warehouse.”
The proposed location, seated at the northwest corner of Hosking Avenue and South H Street, is currently undeveloped land. The project would house just under 200,000 square feet of several commercial stores, and a distribution center, the latter of which several residents took issue with.
“The distribution center is one million square feet, that’s what is taking most of the site,” said resident and advocate Emma De La Rosa. She went on to say that if Majestic Realty wants "to support the community and the workers here that desperately need the work, then they can consider the commercial center by itself.”
Plascencia-Rodriguez and others cited pollution and the impact of heavy trucks on streets as their prime concerns, stating that the area is already congested and in dire need of road improvements. Citing the neighborhood’s demographic, she added that this addition would disproportionately affect people of color and low-income residents, in violation of laws set by the Fair Employment and Housing Act.
“With 19 schools within a two-mile radius, residents are worried about the impact of increased traffic … cars are already zooming through Berkshire and Hosking (Avenue),” Plascencia-Rodriguez said. “There are no speed bumps, no streetlights, no safety measures in place to deal with the influx of traffic.”
In their Environmental Impact Report, local officials found no significant impacts to air quality and housing, but did state that this construction would produce significant greenhouse gas emissions and increase traffic congestion.
“We have very high asthma rates, not just in the Central Valley but in that area specifically,” said Natalie Santa Maria, a Ward 7 resident. “We already have very high traffic of trucks coming into other distribution centers. This does not represent what the community wants and what they have been asking for.”
“This area is in the 89th percentile pollution burden in the state,” Plascencia-Rodriguez said. “With already alarming high rates of contamination that will only increase with this project, residents fear what health risks await them if this continues.”
The proposed site in recent years has made headlines for new buildings. Plans for a Bass Pro Shops were stalled in 2021 after over a decade of negotiations between officials and developers led nowhere.
“At the end of the day, it still sits (as) a dirt field, with weeds, and trash and encampments,” Randy Giumarra, vice president of sales at Giumarra Vineyards Corp. and owner of the site. “Our town deserves better. We now have Majestic, who has come in and done more in two years than their predecessors did in 10 years each working on this project… I think we have a great opportunity here and it would be a shame to let it go by.”
The project is estimated to generate $2.2 million annually for the city’s coffers, and provide an estimated 1,700 construction jobs, and another 3,700 jobs for “build out and stabilization.”
Daniel Socorro, a local member of the Laborers' International Union of North America, said the work could not come soon enough.
“When I started working, I traveled outside Bakersfield with 50,000 miles. Right now, my car has 152,000 miles, from driving out of town," he said. "Just imagine every day driving two hours to work and two hours driving back. Right now, we have the opportunity to work here in town.”
“They won’t have to drive 90 miles out of town to L.A. or 100 miles to Fresno to get a load — that’s pollution and a waste of money,” he added.
The decision to move forward with the project falls on the council, which will reconvene in two weeks, while Majestic Realty addresses the submitted concerns. The Planning Commission recommended the project 9-1 and currently awaits the council’s approval.
“It’s time Bakersfield takes on bigger projects that raise us to a level that we deserve as a city,” Councilwoman Patty Gray said in closing remarks.