Residential Wood Smoke Reduction Program starts Tuesday

Tuesday marks the beginning of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s Residential Wood Smoke Reduction Program, with the district asking residents to do their part to protect public health and improve wintertime air quality.
Residential wood burning can be one of the valley’s largest sources of wintertime PM 2.5 emissions, and is shown to have a direct effect on neighborhood air quality. Valley residents are urged to heat their homes by means other than burning wood whenever possible.
The Residential Wood Smoke Reduction Program runs from Nov. 1 through the end of February every year, protecting public health through the reduction of harmful PM 2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 microns and smaller) emissions from residential wood smoke.
During that time, the District releases daily, county-by-county wood burning declarations based on the air quality forecast. Daily burn information is available by visiting www.valleyair.org/burnstatus, calling 1-800-SMOG INFO (766-4463) or downloading the free Valley Air app on your mobile device.
Residences in areas with no natural gas service or where wood burning is the sole source of heat are exempt. Areas where propane tanks are used are considered to be without natural gas service. Outdoor wood-burning devices at all residences are still subject to daily restrictions, regardless of exemption status.