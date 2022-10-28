 Skip to main content
Residential Wood Smoke Reduction Program starts Tuesday

20220903-bc-holidaywkdwarning (copy)

A low-visibility view from Panorama Park in northeast Bakersfield in September. Tuesday marks the beginning of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s Residential Wood Smoke Reduction Program.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Tuesday marks the beginning of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s Residential Wood Smoke Reduction Program, with the district asking residents to do their part to protect public health and improve wintertime air quality.

Residential wood burning can be one of the valley’s largest sources of wintertime PM 2.5 emissions, and is shown to have a direct effect on neighborhood air quality. Valley residents are urged to heat their homes by means other than burning wood whenever possible.

