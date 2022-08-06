Residential sober living center with view of Panorama Bluffs opens in northeast Bakersfield

It was eight years ago when Victoria Harp found her boyfriend, lifeless, at their home in Michigan.
Nick Fridd had always been so full of life. And love. She couldn't understand how he could let drugs rob him of his future — and rob her of her lover.
"When I found him, I thought he had been stung by a bee," she recalled.
That's how naive she was about the reality of addiction. But she soon came to realize he had relapsed and overdosed on heroin.
It wasn't until later that Harp, now a private attorney in Bakersfield, began to learn everything she could about addiction. Even after she passed the bar exam and began practicing law at Rodriguez & Associates, she couldn't let go of the desire to help those who might be on the same path as Fridd.
This summer, the dream began to take shape when she opened Daily Reprieve, a residential sober living center for men situated on the edge of the Panorama Bluffs in northeast Bakersfield.
She calls it "Nick's House."
Fridd's untimely death, she said, was "really the essence of my motivation to learn about addiction, take actions to learn about and support people in recovery and open Daily Reprieve."
Primarily operated by Harp and business partner Rosendo "Ross" Serrata, the two-story home near Fairfax Road and Panorama Drive has five bedrooms, three baths, additional storage space, an upstairs balcony and a backyard that directly overlooks the bluffs.
"It's a beautiful place, as far as sober living environments go," Serrata said as he looked out over the bluffs.
"This is what we want for the guys, serenity, mental peace," he said. "It helps with sobriety."
The facility is Quality Standards-approved, a certification process for housing facilities that receive referrals from Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.
Harp, a board member with the Kern Bar Charitable Foundation, a past president of the Young Lawyers Section, a career adviser for a local law school and secretary at East Bakersfield Rotary, has attended 12-step program meetings and studied the standards and methods of recovery to better understand those she has a passion to help.
Serrata, also a member of East Bakersfield Rotary and the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, left his career in oil field safety to take on this passion: helping the local community suffering from addiction, full time.
The current monthly cost to live at the sober living center is $700 per month, but that could increase in the future for those who are not grandfathered in at that price.
Long-term sobriety depends on much more than just physical abstinence from drugs and alcohol, Serrata said. Residents are required to put in the work necessary to stay sober and cultivate new values, including responsibility, honesty and integrity.
The requirements are mandatory, and must must be met by residents in order to stay in Nick's House.
"I want it to be family-based," Serrata said. "We have breakfast together every morning. We have lunch together."
Harp and Serrata recognize they have to prove to their neighbors that the sober living facility is not a detriment to the surrounding community.
They sent a letter out to their neighbors to inform them of what they intended, and the responses were not all positive. Neighbors have knocked on their door, expressing fears and concerns.
"I understand their thought process," Serrata said. "People think a sober living facility is going to be a flophouse, with guys in the front yard."
But he and Harp are intent on being good neighbors. And they believe time will bear that out.
Gerald Yost, one of the two client-residents currently living at the home, said he has been a recovering addict for years, and like most addicts, has suffered relapses.
"They're just getting off the ground here," he said, "and I'm trying to make myself as useful as possible."
Trained in the culinary arts, Yost has been doing the cooking — and a lot of the cleaning.
He attends a 12-step program five times a week, and has received training as an addiction recovery specialist.
He is part of a plan to start a Bible study.
One of the things he loves about Nick's House, besides the cleanliness and the view, is that it physically separates him from questionable environments and influences.
"If you hang around a barbershop long enough," he said, "you're going to get a haircut."
For Harp, the measure of the facility's success will simply be its utility as a respite and as a safe place where those in recovery can learn more about themselves, their triggers and their best path forward to a better life.
"These people are our fathers and sons, our mothers and brothers and sisters," she said. "They have a chronic disease they are genetically predisposed to.
"Showing people they can have a meaningful life without using substances," she said, "that's our mission."