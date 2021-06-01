Resident physicians at Kern Medical asking for a 5 percent pay increase

Kern Medical's residency program is the lowest paid in California, say its resident doctors.
And after more than a year of working on the front lines of the pandemic, they are asking the east Bakersfield hospital for a raise.
"We are the lowest paid residents in the state, 20 percent lower than the average California resident," Dr. Tyler Wheeler, a second-year psychiatry resident, said Tuesday.
Wheeler said he and his colleagues are asking for modest benefits that focus on fair compensation as well as the safety and wellness of resident physicians.
Reached late Tuesday afternoon, Kern Medical's Chief Executive Russell Judd declined to discuss details.
"We are in contract negotiations," he said. "We have no comment."
Many first-year residents make less than minimum wage even as they carry student loan debt averaging $250,000, the residents' union said in a news release Tuesday. The residents, members of the Committee of Interns and Residents/SEIU, submitted a request in January to extend their contract by one year and requested a cost of living adjustment of 5 percent.
Hospital management waited until March to respond, the release said.
Several of Kern Medical's resident physicians gave public comment at the Kern County Hospital Authority's Board of Governors meeting in March.
According to the union's news release, resident physicians have worked tirelessly and at great risk to their personal health to provide care to the Bakersfield community through an unprecedented pandemic. Since bargaining began in April — a month after the contract expired — Kern Medical has refused to allow the residents' full bargaining team at meetings, organizers said.
"We signed up to serve our community, and we're proud to do it. But we're asking the hospital management to treat us with the respect we've earned," Dr. Angelina Prat, a second-year obstetrics and gynecology resident, stated in the release.
"By not allowing full resident physician participation at the bargaining table, our colleagues feel unvalued after a challenging and exhausting year," she said.
Resident physicians are currently in discussion with hospital management over an economic proposal and met again Tuesday.
"Both sides had their respective bargaining teams there," Wheeler said Tuesday.
But no final agreement was reached.
"It's still in an ongoing bargaining process," he said.
Wheeler said he and his colleagues are concerned that Kern's reputation as the lowest-paid program could deter future doctors from entering the residency program at Kern Medical.
"We want Kern to continue to attract hard-working and passionate physicians," he said. "These are physicians who often decide to stay and practice in Kern County."
Dr. Jennifer Frank, a second-year obstetrics and gynecology resident at Kern Medical, agreed.
"Ultimately, it's the people of Bakersfield and our patients who will suffer when Kern cannot recruit and retain the doctors it needs," she said.