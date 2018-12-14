Parker Chamberlin, a former Centennial High student convicted of stabbing his mother to death in 2001, was recommended for a resentencing by state prison officials based on his good performance in custody, Kern County Deputy District Attorney Nick Lackie said Friday.
A hearing to consider a new sentence was set to happen Friday morning but was moved to February so the public defender can prepare witnesses and evidence, Lackie said. Public defender Peter Kang is asking for Chamberlin's immediate release and 10 years of supervised probation, Lackie said.
Chamberlin is now 32 and has served 16 years of his 26 years to life sentence.
The recommendation to resentence Chamberlin came as a surprise, Lackie said, based on the circumstances of the crime.
"To my knowledge this is the first (resentencing recommendation) we’ve seen in Kern County based on the performance of the prisoner," Lackie said.
Chamberlin was 15 when he was convicted of stabbing his mother 35 times. He first told authorities he had encountered an intruder attacking his mother. Later, he admitted to stabbing her, and said it might have been because she owed him money, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.