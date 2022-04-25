Researchers monitor monarch butterfly migration in Bakersfield

Rarely is anyone happier to find a caterpillar eating the leaves of a native milkweed plant than Angela Laws.
The monarch and pollinator ecologist with the nonprofit Xerces Society cried out, "Here's one!" when she spotted the tiger-striped larvae of the western monarch butterfly Monday morning below the Panorama Bluffs in northeast Bakersfield.
Once an abundant species in California, the monarch population crashed in 2020 when an annual count found fewer than 2,000 overwintering on the California coast.
The collapse represented a 99.9 percent decline from the 1980s when the monarch population hovered around 4.5 million.
But Laws is part of what she hopes is a scientific solution. And spotting evidence of monarch reproduction may be a sign that it's working.
"This gives hope," Laws said, "that there's still time to save this species."
The Panorama Vista Preserve in northeast Bakersfield and seven other riparian locations across California were chosen as butterfly rest stops of a sort in an effort to save the species.
Last year, as part of a $1.21 million grant funded by the state Wildlife Conservation Board, more than 3,000 narrow-leaf milkweed, desert milkweed and other nectar-rich species of fauna were planted on 50 acres of the 936-acre preserve straddling both sides of the Kern River below the bluffs.
On Monday, Laws began a monarch monitoring process at the preserve to determine whether the project is working.
"This is a fastidious, careful process," Laws said of searching beneath leaves for tiny monarch eggs and sluggish caterpillars.
Alex Villalobos, a restoration field technician with River Partners, the Chico-based nonprofit that is heading up the project at all eight locations, was at the preserve last year when thousands of 3-inch monarch-friendly plants were delivered.
"I planted them. It's looking good," Villalobos said.
"This is why I have a passion for the monarchs."
The critically low number of butterflies counted in late 2020 followed two years with fewer than 30,000 butterflies.
But last Thanksgiving, the overwintering insects rebounded with an estimated count of 250,000.
No one knows whether it was an anomaly or an emerging trend.
"Unfortunately, it can be hard to predict because monarch (populations) do fluctuate year to year," said Emma Havstad, senior restoration ecologist and one of the regional leads on the project.
The partnership, which also includes the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Washington State University, is targeting sites from Butte County in the north to San Diego County in the south.
Havstad said she saw a flying adult monarch at Bakersfield's preserve in March.
"Which is great," she said. "It was exciting to see the animal species we're trying to attract."
Laws described the cause of the butterfly's decline as "death by a thousand cuts."
Loss of overwintering, breeding and migratory habitat and insecticide and other chemical use may be at the top of the list. But climate change and disease are also likely culprits, Laws said.
The monarch butterfly is not an isolated case, Havstad said. Pollinators of several sorts — from honey bees to other butterfly species — are experiencing population pressures.
These pressures, if they worsen, can lead to what is called an "extinction vortex," Havstad said, referring to a term used to describe the process that declining populations undergo when multiple issues work in concert to drive population size downward to extinction.
The western monarch's long migration to the California coast is of particular importance. As temperatures warm, the monarchs follow the bloom of nectar-rich plants along the state's great inland rivers, laying their eggs on milkweed plants and giving rise to subsequent generations.
But milkweed began declining across monarch breeding grounds throughout the United States after farmers started using crops that are genetically modified to tolerate Roundup, a brand of weedkiller, according to River Partners. Milkweed often grew among crops, but cannot survive spraying.
Can building new habitat along the Kern River in Bakersfield and in other riparian regions across California save the magnificent monarch?
River Partners Communications Director Alex Karolyi said there's no guarantee. But we have to try.
"We hope that if we build it, they will come," he said.
By the millions.