 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Research team hoping to make history of the Chinese in Kern County accessible worldwide

A research team from the San Francisco Bay Area is in town this week working inside The Bakersfield Californian Foundation Research Center at the Kern County Museum.

Their primary task is to digitally identify and scan every document and paper artifact — many going back a century or more — including letters, photographs, legal documents, minutes of meetings, and hundreds of other items related to the historic Chinese community that made Bakersfield its home beginning in the 1870s.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases