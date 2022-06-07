Republican challenger takes early lead in 16th District

While the run-up to the primary in the 16th District generated some heated discussion between two Democrats thought to be front-runners, the Republican challenger took an early lead Tuesday night.
After redistricting placed state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, in the same district as another Democratic incumbent, Sen. Anna Caballero, Hurtado, who currently represents the 14th District, decided to run in the 16th.
The move rankled former Assemblywoman Nicole Parra, who announced her run at a time when it was thought that Hurtado would be running for reelection in the 14th. Tensions were escalated by a website paid for by Hurtado for Senate that questioned whether Parra was really a Democrat, her listed party of preference, with Parra firing back on Twitter.
However, based on the early returns Tuesday, it was a Republican challenger who had the early lead — despite Democrats having a 41.2 percent to 28.3 percent lead over the GOP in voter registration numbers in the district.
David Shepard, who runs EW Merritt Farms, said he was watching the returns from his home in Porterville on Tuesday with cautious optimism, after taking an early lead.
Shepard is one of two Republican candidates in the race, alongside Pastor Greg Tatum. However, Shepard managed to pick up most of the major GOP endorsements.
With about 10 percent of the vote reported, Shepard led with 43.5 percent, with Hurtado in second at 33.1 percent and Parra in third at 12.5 percent. Tatum garnered 7.5 percent and Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio picked up 3.4 percent. The top two vote-getters when all ballots are counted will face off in November.
“At this point, I believe that the district is speaking in a massive way right now,” Shepard said, “that it is currently time for a change in the state Legislature.”