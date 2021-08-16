You have permission to edit this article.
Republican candidate for governor Jenny Rae Le Roux to meet with community Tuesday

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jenny Rae Le Roux will meet with interested community members from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Renaissance Church located at 5650 District Blvd., Suite 106.

