Republican candidate for governor Jenny Rae Le Roux to meet with community Tuesday

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jenny Rae Le Roux will meet with interested community members from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Renaissance Church located at 5650 District Blvd., Suite 106.
