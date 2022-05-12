 Skip to main content
Reproductive-freedom advocates host rally to respond to leak, legislation

Planned Parenthood, the Dolores Huerta Foundation, South Kern Sol, Women’s March Kern County, Crimson Skye, Bakersfield Aids Project and community advocates for reproductive freedom are hosting a rally Saturday to respond to “the onslaught of abortion restrictions advancing around the country,” according to a South Kern Sol release.

The Jastro Park event is part of a national day of action, according to the release.

The gathering will start at noon with a rally scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Jastro Park is located at 2900 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield.

