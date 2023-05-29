CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION (CCS)

Carbon capture and sequestration diverts CO2 emissions to underground storage.

 Photo courtesy of Kern County's Planning and Natural Resources Department

A pair of reports released last week offered new insights into what it might take to successfully develop large-scale carbon dioxide removal projects in Kern County. Together they raise as much hope as hesitation not just for winning public support but also designing profitable investments.

A summary of community surveys found Bakersfield residents voiced the greatest support for CDR among respondents in four U.S. cities. But even as 75% of those surveyed locally indicated they believed a category known as direct-air capture would get community support, they said it would first have to demonstrate transparency, guarantee local jobs, use little water and run on renewable energy.

Business editor John Cox can be reached by phone at 661-395-7404