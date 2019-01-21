Shannon Robinson was upset with the math grades of her students at Standard Middle School.
Her face turning red, Robinson called her 6th graders "idiots" and "retards," raising her voice as she berated them, multiple students told investigators according to court documents.
The 46-year-old got in the face of one student, and after further yelling slapped the student on the arm, the documents say.
Arrested Nov. 2 — a day after the alleged incident — Robinson is charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery on a person. She has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
The recently released documents provide a more detailed look at the incident, first reported in early November.
A deputy assigned to the Kern County Sheriff's Office school unit interviewed a number of students in the class who either witnessed Robinson hit the student or described the harsh language she used against the class, according to the documents.
Students told the deputy Robinson regularly yelled and cursed at them in the classroom. On Nov. 1, however, her behavior turned physical, the documents allege.
Students reported Robinson belittled them and got into the faces of several students as she ranted about their grades, according to the documents. She was "nose to nose" and yelling at one student when she slapped the student on the left arm near the elbow, multiple students told the deputy.
"No one will love you if you don't get good grades," documents say Robinson told the student. "No one loves you now."
The student began crying.
The bell rang for the class to go to lunch, but Robinson forced them to stay and continued yelling, the documents say.
"I don't give a crap about you," students said she told them. "Put that on Facebook."
The second battery charge against Robinson stems from an incident that's alleged to have occurred Oct. 18. On that date, Robinson hit a student in the shoulder for roughhousing with another student outside of class, according to the documents.
"How did that feel?," documents say Robinson asked the student. "Next time it will be harder."
Interviewed by the deputy at her Oildale area home, Robinson denied the allegations.
When told she was under arrest, the documents say Robinson responded, "You actually believe them?"
