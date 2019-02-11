A suspect is in critical condition after he suffered major injuries in an officer-involved shooting Monday night in east Bakersfield.
A second female suspect was uninjured following the shooting, which took place at about 6 p.m. on the 2500 block of Kentucky Street, according to Bakersfield Police Department Sgt. Nathan McCauley. She was apprehended and is in custody.
Two officers were involved in the shooting, with neither suffering injuries.
Police originally went to the location to arrest a felony-warrant suspect who was also wanted for car jacking and robbery. During their investigation and attempts to arrest him, the shooting occurred, McCauley said.
As police investigated, a car was crashed into a fence of a home and debris surrounded the car. A large part of the block was blocked off during the investigation.
McCauley said there was no additional information as of late Monday night.
(3) comments
The facts of the shooting should be fully available to the public
Awesome job BPD.
So what happened to the idiot. Did the criminal get shot and killed.
