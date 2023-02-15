 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Reports of bee shortage unsettle almond bloom

New reports of a honeybee shortage have thrown new uncertainty into the annual almond pollination just as trees have started blooming across the Central Valley.

In a sharp turnaround from glut expectations early this month, beekeepers and bee brokers said Wednesday they have been contacted during about the past week and a half by almond growers anxious for colonies to fertilize their orchards.

Coronavirus Cases