Reports of bee shortage unsettle almond bloom

New reports of a honeybee shortage have thrown new uncertainty into the annual almond pollination just as trees have started blooming across the Central Valley.
In a sharp turnaround from glut expectations early this month, beekeepers and bee brokers said Wednesday they have been contacted during about the past week and a half by almond growers anxious for colonies to fertilize their orchards.
“All the surplus bees are gone,” Shafter-area honeybee broker Mike Mulligan said. “I get calls almost every day (from) people looking for additional bee hives.”
As the latest rebalancing of bee supply and demand, the situation strikes at the heart of the nation’s, if not the world’s, largest pollination event. But whether the dearth is good or bad may depend on the grower.
A large oversupply of almonds has built up over years of shipping bottlenecks and declining demand, such that prices have fallen to levels below growers’ costs. Optimism did tick up very recently as winter storms forced prices so low that sales picked up noticeably, resulting in less stored inventory and somewhat stronger prices.
Individual growers don’t want to see their own crop come up short, but the industry as a whole isn’t likely to grieve if this year’s bounty ends up a little light, especially if that means the oversupply shrinks and prices come up.
“I would expect that packers and growers in California would … be yelling that from the mountaintops, just because the prices have been pretty depressed for a while,” market reporter Isaac Zarecki at StrataMarkets said Wednesday, adding that traders and others he speaks with were unaware of any bee shortfall.
Some growers have pushed back on the notion of a shortfall, which could have the potential to raise hive-rental prices at a time they’re already elevated at between $180 and $215 per colony. But beekeepers say the lack of pollinators should not come as a surprise.
They cite two main factors that appear to have contributed to the shortage. Hurricane Ian destroyed hundreds if not thousands of bee colonies in Florida last fall, while varroa mites that have killed countless honeybees for more than a decade worsened in severity this winter because drought in the Midwest sapped many colonies’ strength to fight parasite-borne viruses.
South Dakota beekeeper Bret Adee, in town this month for the bloom, said the almond industry’s demand for bees is so voracious that there’s no slack in the market at all: “It takes 100 percent of supply.”
Adee said he has received lots of calls recently from people looking for bees to pollinate almond orchards. Problem is, there are none available.
“You can’t make bees overnight,” he said, “no matter how much you bid.”
Joe Romance, a Maine beekeeper who also grows almonds with his son who lives in California, said the shortage has surprised many people because of how certain people had been of a surplus.
He suspects some farmers may have delayed contracting bee colonies because they suspected prices would settle lower because so much almond acreage has recently been taken out of production. The glut didn’t happen, he said, but neither did hive rental prices rise significantly.
Growers he has talked with about it have taken the news differently.
“Some farmers will tell me, ‘I want more bees because I want to make more almonds to break even,’" Romance said. “Other guys want less bees to save money” on colony rental costs.
There remains an atmosphere of incredulity. The Almond Board of California said by email Wednesday it has not received calls from growers saying they’ve had trouble sourcing pollinators this year. On the contrary, it recalled hearing from a beekeeper last month who couldn’t get pollination contracts with growers.
Shafter-Wasco almond grower Geoff King cited an ongoing bee shortage during the last few years caused by disease that continue to kill pollinators. For his part, he was confident his orchard manager had secured enough hives, having built longstanding relationships with two to three different beekeepers whose colonies remain strong.
He dismissed the idea that growers coping with oversupply would be happy to leave some of their trees unfertilized.
“Guys right now, they need to produce as many (nuts) as they can, particularly with low” prices, King said.
Tim Sawyer, marketing lead for BeeHero, an Israeli technology company that provides real-time insights into pollination efficacy, vouched for beekeepers citing a sudden shortage. But he was unable to quantify how large the shortfall may be.
A keeper the company works with reported this year’s expected oversupply switched Feb. 5 or so to a desperate shortage, Sawyer said.
“In a nutshell, pardon the bad joke, there is a shortage,” he said. But he added it won’t be felt evenly because growers of different sizes get their colonies from different sources.