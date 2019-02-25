A confrontation at a gas station turned into a melee where knives were brandished and shots fired, leaving one person fatally wounded.
In the months following the April 30, 2017, killing, police learned the incident involved people at a nearby house party, some of whom are documented gang members.
It wasn't until two months ago, however, that the alleged gunman was arrested.
Angel Gonzales, 24, of Bakersfield, was charged in December with murder in the death of Jonathan Canchola, 30, of Bakersfield. Canchola was shot once in the chest and stabbed twice in the back, according to court documents.
Gonzales is being held without bail and is next due in court March 26.
Police were called to a report of shots fired shortly after midnight in the parking lot of the ampm at 2698 Mt. Vernon Ave. Upon arrival they learned two people had been wounded: Canchola, and another person who was stabbed. The other person survived.
A witness who was at the gas station but not involved in the fight told police a Hispanic male got out of a 2000s-model Pontiac G6 and was approached by another person, court documents say. The second person swung his arms as if about to fight, and the two exchanged words.
The first person got back into the Pontiac and left, only to return shortly afterward, according to the witness's statement. The witness said he entered the convenience store for safety as a fight between multiple people broke out in the parking lot.
The witness, whose name is redacted in the documents, said he heard a single gunshot, then people scattered.
Police followed a trail of blood from the parking lot to a house on Baylor Street, where they detained several people. Witnesses said a party had been thrown for a teen girl there, and far more people than expected had arrived, including local gang members.
Investigators knew multiple people were involved in the killing, but it took time to narrow down which ones.
On Oct. 5 of last year, a witness who had been at the party and who was in custody in connection with an unrelated shooting identified the gunman at the ampm as someone named "Savage," according to the documents. Investigators determined that's a nickname given to Gonzalez.
More information was obtained during a Dec. 7 interview in which a person whose name is redacted said he had been both at the party and later at the parking lot when the shooting occurred, according to court documents.
This person said another person at the party was sent to the ampm to buy blunt wraps (smoking tobacco product), according to the documents. Someone later called the house and said the person sent to buy the wraps was being "jumped."
Gonzales and several other people then rushed to the store, the witness told investigators. He said numerous people were fighting in the parking lot when Gonzales, who had been waving a 9mm handgun around, fired the weapon, according to the documents.
The witness said he got back into a car and returned to the party, as did others who were involved in the fight. Gonzales was on edge, he said.
"He stated upon arrival to the residence he saw Angel Gonzales acting frantically, pointing a black 9mm handgun at people and telling them to get back," police wrote in the documents.
Three others who were juveniles at the time were also arrested in December in connection with the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.