After an acquaintance who accused him of stealing marijuana showed up at his Caliente home, Daniel Rhoads armed himself with a rifle.
He expected the other man to show up armed as well. And when the acquaintance — William Alford — forced his way into his house, he feared for his safety, court documents say Rhoads told sheriff's detectives.
When Alford placed his hands by his hips, Rhoads, believing Alford was reaching for a gun, fired once. He told investigators he struck "center mass," and Alford, 34, died seconds later.
Although Rhoads claimed he fired in self-defense, he didn't call for an ambulance or law enforcement. And he got rid of the body.
Rhoads admitted to wrapping Alford in a black trash bag, placing him in a trash can and loading it into the back of his pickup, according to the documents. Then he drove along Caliente Bodfish Road and tossed the body in a large trash bin on the side of the road.
Rhoads, 45, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and is next due in court March 11.
Investigators arrested him Dec. 6 at his home after he confessed to killing Alford about two months earlier, according to the documents.
Rhoads at first didn't admit to the killing, saying only he knew Alford was missing. But a detective told him he believed Rhoads had killed the other man and buried him on his property. The detective told Rhoads to be honest with him. He said he believed Rhoads may have only been defending himself.
At that point, Rhoads laid out what happened.
He told investigators the last time he was at Alford's residence Alford accused him of stealing pot, nutrients and motorcycles. He claimed during that confrontation Alford tried to run him over with a white pickup and he jumped out of the way.
On a later date, Alford showed up at Rhoads' home, documents say he told investigators. Alford usually carried a revolver and was known to be abusive to others, Rhoads said, so he armed himself with a rifle.
Alford again accused him of stealing pot, among other things, Rhoads told investigators. He said he told Alford to search his home if he wanted, but he wouldn't find anything.
Alford responded by telling Rhoads he'd have to pay for the items, Rhoads said in the documents.
Alford then pushed him through the door and walked inside the house, according to the documents. The two went to the kitchen.
"Well, I'm gonna tell you how things are gonna go," Rhoads said Alford told him. "You're not gonna like it."
Rhoads said he told Alford to leave. Alford placed his hands by his hips, Rhoads said, and he believed he was possibly going for a gun.
He raised his rifle and pulled the trigger.
Wounded, Alford asked him to call an ambulance, Rhoads told investigators. He didn't, and Alford soon died.
Rhoads said he felt "numb, shock," after the shooting, according to the documents. He said he had to shoot one of his dogs in the past, and this felt worse.
Afterward, he walked outside and spoke with a woman who had driven to his house with Alford and was still sitting in a pickup. He told her what had happened. The woman had a "mixed reaction" upon hearing of Alford's death, according to the documents.
Rhoads said the woman told him about Alford's "mean" behavior toward her, the documents say.
"Well, I don't think you're gonna have to worry about that anymore," Rhoads said he told her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.