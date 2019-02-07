Michael Rosales and Miguel Angel Garcia drank beer and listened to music the evening of March 10, 2017, as they sat in a vehicle outside Rosales' south Bakersfield residence.
Hours later, Garcia was dead and Rosales was nowhere to be found, all calls to his cellphone going straight to voicemail.
Rosales eluded authorities for more than a year and a half, but was picked up in December near the Mexican border.
The 36-year-old was brought back to Kern County to face a charge of first-degree murder. He's being held on $1 million bail.
A woman who knew both men said Rosales told her he got in a fight with Garcia, 23, and that Garcia pulled a gun on him, according to court documents. It's unclear what they argued over; the woman said they were friends.
A brother of Rosales dropped Garcia off at Adventist Hospital around 12:30 a.m. March 11, 2017, the documents say. The brother told hospital staff he didn't know Garcia and had found him bleeding on the sidewalk. He left before police arrived.
Garcia had no pulse and was pronounced dead on arrival, a nurse told police. He suffered sevens stab wounds to his torso and one to his upper tricep, according to the documents.
Using hospital surveillance footage, police later located the vehicle in which Garcia was transported and contacted Rosales' brother. He told investigators he didn't know how Garcia became injured. He said he found him bleeding in front of the residence.
The residence, located in the 2100 block of Dayton Avenue, is about two blocks west of an apartment complex where police were dispatched later that morning to a report of suspicious circumstances.
The apartment manager said he entered the complex's laundry room at about 7:20 a.m. and found a brass knuckles-knife combination on the floor surrounded by blood droplets, the documents say. The manager followed a trail of blood out of the room, along a sidewalk to the south side of the property and into a parking lot, but didn't find a victim.
The knife was submitted for testing and Rosales was listed as a possible DNA contributor to blood found on the weapon, according to the documents.
Rosales is next due in court March 20.
