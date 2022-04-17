Reported cases of STDs in Kern County dropped in 2020, but decrease could be misleading

Reports of sexually transmitted diseases in Kern County declined sharply in 2020, but experts attribute the drop to underreporting caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
In newly released data, the Kern County Public Health Services Department showed the county continued to struggle with STD spread, even with steep declines in reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.
Kern County is reporting just under 600 incidences of chlamydia per 100,000 residents in 2020 compared with national and state averages just under 500.
Most starkly, congenital syphilis — or syphilis acquired in the uterus — was reported at just under 250 cases per 100,000 live births. The statewide rate is a little over 100 cases per 100,000 births and the nationwide rate is just over 50 cases per 100,000 births.
“The main issue is we are starting from a point where there is a lot of it around,” said Dr. Frank Lang of Kaiser Permanente. “If there are not a lot of cases, people could have risky encounters and not have any consequences; but if there is a lot of disease around, the same encounter is more likely to catch something.”
The declines in local STD rates contrasted somewhat with state and national statistics. Throughout California, chlamydia, gonorrhea and primary and secondary syphilis declined, but congenital syphilis increased. Nationally, rates for all STDs except chlamydia increased.
Still, Kern County remained above state and national averages, a testament to the high prevalence of STDs locally.
“If we can start to get our arms around this problem, then we can make life a lot better for everybody,” Lang said. “I think what’s been tricky in the last two to three years is that everybody’s energies have been absorbed with trying to manage the pandemic.”
In 2017, the California Department of Public Health released a report that ranked Kern as one of the worst counties in the state when it came to the spread of STDs. At the time, the rates were so high they were equivalent to one person catching an STD every hour.
Since then, rates of some STDs such as syphilis have increased, and decreases in 2020 may be misleading. Still, Kern's Public Health Department says improvements have been made, and that the county was “closing the gap” between itself and other areas.
“Kern County, unfortunately, has a long history of high STDs rates, as does much of the Central Valley,” Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson said in an email to The Californian. “There is not one general reason, but many, many contributing factors. Many people in Kern County are experiencing homelessness or struggling with substance use, mental and behavioral issues. Kern County has high rates of unemployment and poverty, low rates of health insurance coverage, and many people experience various barriers to accessing health care services.”
Throughout the pandemic, resources were shifted to fighting the spread of COVID-19, and some medical care shifted toward telehealth.
“The COVID-19 pandemic abruptly interrupted the world. STD program resources were not spared,” a 2020 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said. “Many jurisdictions reported critical effects on staffing and testing and treatment supplies, straining an already crumbling public health infrastructure.”
Preliminary data in Kern County shows STDs bouncing back up from their 2020 low points. Although the levels could change as the Public Health Department receives more data, chlamydia was reported to be lower than previous years, while primary and secondary syphilis along with gonorrhea were reported to be higher than they were in 2019.
Congenital syphilis, however, has increased, but not enough to reach its 2019 level.
Corson encouraged local residents to be open about the risks of STD spread by talking about the issue with partners, using barrier protection like condoms and taking medication, if necessary.
“We continue to work in a coordinated effort with others in the community to address the disparities mentioned above,” she said. “This includes reducing stigma associated with seeking sexual health services, encouraging routine screening and testing, and making healthcare services more accessible and available. All of these things are likely to increase the number of STD infections identified in the short term, but it creates the opportunity to treat those infections and reduce transmission in the community.”