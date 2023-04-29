 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report: Severe KCSO staffing shortage hampers progress with stipulated judgment; KCSO continues to work to comply

Attendees of Lamont meeting for the KCSO

Lamont residents spoke mostly in Spanish about concerns and questions they had with Kern County Sheriff's Office policies in 2022.

 Ishani Desai / The Californian, file

Significant staffing shortages at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office continue to hamper its progress in complying with state-mandated reforms, according to a recently released report, though a chief deputy noted progress is underway as many policy revisions have been submitted for review.

The California Department of Justice and the KCSO entered into a stipulated judgment nearly two years ago mandating the Sheriff's Office comply with a set of reforms to its policies on use of force, search and seizures, and others. It was accused of violating constitutional rights but entered into the legal agreement in which it agreed to reform the department rather than admit fault.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases