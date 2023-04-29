Report: Severe KCSO staffing shortage hampers progress with stipulated judgment; KCSO continues to work to comply

Significant staffing shortages at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office continue to hamper its progress in complying with state-mandated reforms, according to a recently released report, though a chief deputy noted progress is underway as many policy revisions have been submitted for review.
The California Department of Justice and the KCSO entered into a stipulated judgment nearly two years ago mandating the Sheriff's Office comply with a set of reforms to its policies on use of force, search and seizures, and others. It was accused of violating constitutional rights but entered into the legal agreement in which it agreed to reform the department rather than admit fault.
A report released by a third-party group — known as the monitoring team that is overseeing the KCSO’s reforms — detailed in a 64-page document the work completed in the last year. It lauded the Sheriff’s Office for its willingness to change — despite dealing with severe staffing shortages — and laid out concerns with elements that could stall compliance.
KCSO Chief Deputy Erik Levig noted several policies have been revised in the past two years and have been sent recently to the monitoring team for its input. These changes included those mandated by legislation and input from a group of community volunteers.
However, the report noted there have been insufficient financial and human resources, changing human resources personnel and “limited knowledge and expertise in human resources,” which detracts from hiring more deputies. Multiple requests spanning two days to speak with the county’s human resources director about tactics to fill empty spots were not granted by county spokeswoman Ally Soper.
“Any ongoing inability or failure to remedy this will not only have immediate, adverse consequences for achieving the hiring goals and needs, it will also greatly impair KCSO’s ability to meet many of the other requirements of the (stipulated judgment) and to provide the Kern County community with public safety services in a manner that is consistent with and reflective of contemporary and constitutional policing practices,” the report said.
Hiring deputies
It can be exhausting to work a graveyard shift.
But a deputy patrolling the streets in the early morning hours doesn’t always go home and sleep. This person may be subpoenaed and required to testify in court for hours before heading home. The KCSO’s staffing shortages then force the deputy to return to work after getting only a couple of hours of sleep.
This problem, detailed by Kern County Law Enforcement Association President Tim Caughron, can be very stressful on personnel.
“There’s just no end in sight for that — it’s an ongoing thing,” Caughron said of the staffing crisis.
Law enforcement agencies are grappling with a dearth of peace officers applying to join the ranks across the nation, but the KCSO’s low staffing has been a long-standing issue despite local population growth, the report says.
But the report notes the department has revamped some methods to promote its brand online and streamline the process to hire more people, according to the report.
“More recently, the Sheriff’s Office has been engaged in a concerted effort to avoid having to shut down essential operations, which would result in having to stop providing some fundamental services,” the report said.
The employee vacancy rate on average hovers around 26 percent for the whole department, the report says. For detentions deputies — those who staff jails — the rate is around 37 percent; it’s roughly 21 percent for patrol deputies and 25 percent for support staff. These numbers frequently change, and it’s unclear when this report was released this year.
There isn’t a supervisor tasked with responding to all use of force in the field, which is described as critically important. This is a standard and best practice in policing, the report says. The mobile evaluation team, which is called to incidents in which a person is undergoing a mental health crisis, is also understaffed, the report adds.
Deputies carry Apple iPads so some services provided by people on the mobile evaluation team can be delivered, the report notes.
Hiring more people to fill the spots may not fulfill the goals outlined in the stipulated judgment. The Sheriff’s Office is interested in placing mental health professionals in their 911 dispatch center who could handle calls from people who don’t need a law enforcement officer's help, the report notes.
Some improvements in hiring and retention include expanding the KCSO’s presence online and disseminating more details about bonuses and job benefits.
Still, the lack of competitive pay continues to play a role in the county’s ability to attract and retain deputies, according to the report. The Board of Supervisors approved a 22 percent pay increase for detentions deputies this year. There’s also a housing incentive for sheriff’s deputies assigned to remote areas of Kern County, coupled with various bonus incentives.
Caughron noted competitive pay still hasn’t been established for deputies compared to other counties in the Central Valley. He’s hoping money from Measure K will inflate county coffers and boost compensation.
“Until significant progress is shown in recruiting and hiring staff, progress with many other areas of the (stipulated judgment) will be delayed,” the report notes.
A recruitment plan has been submitted to the monitoring team for review. The team called for the county to more actively engage with the KCSO and its human resources department to create a solid recruitment, hiring and retention plan going forward.
Work also stalled to create a better language access policy after Kern’s first diversity, equity and inclusion director, Pawan Gill, resigned. When the new language access coordinator was appointed, “several months passed before KCSO ... learned that the position was filled,” the report said.
“She and county (human resources) subsequently told the (monitoring team) they had no knowledge or record of the previous work that was completed,” the report said.
But, human resources has taken more active and concrete steps toward compliance, the report said. The new language access coordinator said she needs to start the role from scratch, and reached out to California Rural Legal Assistance to learn more about creating a language access policy.
Policy revisions
Chief Deputy Levig, who oversees the KCSO’s compliance with the stipulated judgment, submitted to the monitoring team policies guiding the department’s internal affairs, canine use, use of force, search and seizures, and audits for internal complaints. The state DOJ and the Kern Law Enforcement Association, the union of sheriff’s deputies, will also review changes, Levig added.
Levig noted the stipulated judgment doesn’t tell the Sheriff’s Office how to change its policies. It only mandates changes, and that means local residents must themselves devise methods to create lasting change within the department.
“We want to do this right and make sure it holds up and it makes the changes that the stipulated judgment envisioned (which) can make all this sustainable,” he added.
Input given by the Community Advisory Council, a group of local residents advising the KCSO on its policies, stalled earlier this year after multiple members left their positions. The three people who headed this council resigned, citing irreconcilable differences with some representatives of groups. Sheriff Donny Youngblood has said disputes arose between these leaders and representatives with the American Civil Liberties Union and the Dolores Huerta Foundation.
Levig and other advisory council members' work has continued.
“We are pleased to report that KCSO and the CAC have been diligent in their efforts to examine and seek improvements in these critical policies,” the report says.
Rosa Lopez, who sits on the CAC and represents the ACLU, noted she hopes the pace of their works picks up within the next year and seeks to ensure their work is transparent.
The CAC will soon take applicants.
Arleana Waller, who conceived the idea for a community-led council and was a leader who eventually stepped down, noted she’s still been involved with the Sheriff’s Office. She recently invited the KCSO to an event in which kids had a chance to interact with deputies — a form of community policing, she said.
Her hope is to continue this work. She encouraged people to apply to the CAC as well. The group has a website at kerncac.org.
“If the community wants change, the community has to get involved for change,” Waller said.