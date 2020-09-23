A London-based business news service has reported Bakersfield-based produce giant Grimmway Farms is considering a sale.
Relying on three unnamed sources, Mergermarket's report Tuesday says the family-owned operation has reached out to prospective suitors through Goldman Sachs, the investment bank and financial services company based in New York City.
Grimmway has declined to comment on the report but issued a statement Friday stating it is "evaluating opportunities to best position the company going forward." It mentioned nothing of a possible sale but also did not rule out such a move.
Mergermarket noted one of its sources said Grimmway is expected to keep its organic farmlands for carrots and lease it to third parties.
