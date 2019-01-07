A pedestrian was fatally struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 5 in the area of Fort Tejon early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At approximately 5:45 a.m., CHP received a report traffic collision that involved multiple vehicles and a male pedestrian on I-5, south of Grapevine Road, a CHP report said.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified, had been riding a motorcycle northbound on I-5 before coming to an abrupt stop on the right shoulder of the freeway for an unknown reason, CHP said in the report. The report said the driver then began to walk in a westerly direction across the lanes before being struck by Gary Rudnik, 57, of Fort Morgan, Colorado, driving a white Ford pickup traveling northbound.
As the pedestrian lay on the roadway, he was struck by several other vehicles, the report said.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.
As a result of the incident, the two left lanes of I-5 were closed for approximately three-and-a-half hours.
The collision is still under investigation, CHP said, and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.
