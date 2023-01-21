 Skip to main content
Report: One-year progress of BPD’s stipulated judgment shows policy reforms not yet enacted, but compliance underway

A third-party group observing the Bakersfield Police Department’s mandated revision of use-of-force and several other policies said the BPD hasn’t reformed any practices during its first year of a legal agreement with the California Department of Justice — which accused local police of violating residents’ constitutional rights — though foundational work to achieve compliance has begun.

The BPD entered into a legal agreement in August 2021 known as a stipulated judgment with the Department of Justice after it said police engaged in unreasonable force, stops, searches and seizures. The Police Department and the city of Bakersfield denied these allegations and signed the stipulated judgment to bypass legal fault while agreeing to a series of improvements.

