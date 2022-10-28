Report: Ming Avenue-New Stine Road intersection had highest number of collisions since 2011

The Ming Avenue-New Stine Road intersection was determined to have the highest number of vehicle collisions in Bakersfield since 2011, according to a news release by law firm Chain Cohn Clark, which used data compiled from the Safe Transportation Research & Education Center at the University of California, Berkeley.
There were 40 crashes at Ming and New Stine during the study period. Not far behind, Gosford Road and Ming Avenue had 37 crashes since 2011, and is ranked as the intersection with the second-most vehicle collisions in Bakersfield, according to the news release.
“We want (to) bring awareness to not only the issues facing motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists on our roadways, but the areas in our community with the highest numbers of collisions,” said Matt Clark, senior partner and attorney at Chain Cohn Clark. “As we cross these paths, let’s be extra careful to make sure we all make it home safe.”
The following intersections also rank within the top 10 roadways in Bakersfield. Northeast and downtown Bakersfield were the areas that had the most collisions.
- Real and Wilson roads: 35 collisions
- 34th and Q streets: 34 collisions
- Brundage Lane and P Street: 34 collisions
- H Street and Ming Avenue: 34 collisions
- H Street and Planz Road: 33 collisions
- Baker and Niles streets: 31 collisions
- H Street and Wilson Road: 31 collisions
- 4th Street and Union Avenue: 30 crashes
The Safe Transportation Research & Education Center at UC Berkeley also shared vehicle collision data regarding fatal car crashes and collisions resulting in injuries.
The year with the greatest number of fatal vehicle crashes over a 10-year span was 2020, with 185 fatalities in Kern County. In 2021, there were 182 deaths from vehicle crashes. In the past 10 years, 2014 saw the least deaths with 103 people dead from a vehicle collision.
Last year had the highest number of injured people in collisions, when there were 3,948 people hurt. There were 3,182 people injured in 2012 in car accidents, the lowest number of injuries seen in a 10-year time period. The number of injuries steadily increased until it reached its peak in 2021.
The number of alcohol-related vehicle crashes that resulted in a fatality and injuries totaled to 813 in Kern County in 2021. This number was the highest over a 10-year period. There were 611 fatalities and injuries in alcohol-related crashes in 2016, which is the lowest number of car crashes over the last decade.