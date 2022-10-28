 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report: Ming Avenue-New Stine Road intersection had highest number of collisions since 2011

The Ming Avenue-New Stine Road intersection was determined to have the highest number of vehicle collisions in Bakersfield since 2011, according to a news release by law firm Chain Cohn Clark, which used data compiled from the Safe Transportation Research & Education Center at the University of California, Berkeley.

There were 40 crashes at Ming and New Stine during the study period. Not far behind, Gosford Road and Ming Avenue had 37 crashes since 2011, and is ranked as the intersection with the second-most vehicle collisions in Bakersfield, according to the news release.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget