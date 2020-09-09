The man who struck a Black Lives Matter protester in downtown Bakersfield in early June, resulting in the protester's death, has reportedly died while in Mexico.
KGET-TV 17 reported Wednesday evening that the man's sister confirmed that he died Saturday in Baja, Mexico.
KGET also cited a GoFundMe Page that was created by the sister to help return her brother's body to the United States.
Robert Forbes, 56, was struck by a motorist while demonstrating with Black Lives Matter protesters on California Avenue on June 3. He died in the hospital several days later.
The Bakersfield Police Department announced the day after Forbes was struck that his presence in the roadway was the primary reason for the collision. Witnesses at the protest objected and the police later reversed course and said the investigation has remained open.
Amar Shergill, an attorney for the Forbes' family, said Wednesday night that he was aware of the GoFundMe page reporting the man's death but is seeking confirmation from Bakersfield Police.
(2) comments
The attorney is awaiting confirmation from BPD? Huh? BPD has no involvement in notifying anyone about this mans death.
Karma.... Bad JuJu
