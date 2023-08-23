A man who pleaded no contest to three counts of cruelty to animals was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation, which could lead to jail time if he doesn't comply with its terms, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
Israel Patterson, 32, was found with 11 dogs in his residence's backyard, six of which were dead puppies, according to a probable cause declaration filed in Kern County Superior Court. It added the other five dogs were emaciated and the yard was covered in fecal matter.
"All of the dogs were severely underweight," the probable cause declaration stated, which added the offense happened in January 2022.
A dog tethered to a metal shed didn't have enough room to move because of a short chain, the court report said.
Patterson faced 12 charges, including 11 counts of cruelty to animals. Eight of the charges were dismissed, along with an infraction of tethering a dog to a stationary object.
Kern County District Attorney spokeswoman Daniela Gonzaga said by email that the Kern County Sheriff's Office must first accept Patterson into a work release program. If he is not accepted, Patterson will serve 90 days in jail, she wrote.