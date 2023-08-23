Slide Public Safety

A man who pleaded no contest to three counts of cruelty to animals was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation, which could lead to jail time if he doesn't comply with its terms, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. 

Israel Patterson, 32, was found with 11 dogs in his residence's backyard, six of which were dead puppies, according to a probable cause declaration filed in Kern County Superior Court. It added the other five dogs were emaciated and the yard was covered in fecal matter. 

