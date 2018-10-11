In August of last year, Jesus Torres agreed to meet a man regarding the sale of a cellphone.
Torres' body was found hours later inside his vehicle to the front of Stiern Park.
Last week, police arrested 19-year-old Michael Emory Johnson in connection with the slaying of Torres, 28. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and robbery in the Aug. 30, 2017, killing.
The two agreed to meet after arranging the sale of a phone through the online application OfferUP, according to a probable cause declaration. Several hours after the scheduled meeting, Torres was found seated inside his vehicle, dead from blunt force trauma to the head.
The investigating coroner administrator estimated Torres was killed between one to two hours, at a minimum, before his body was found around 5 p.m., according to the court document.
Investigators searched OfferUp and cellphone records, as well as IP addresses, and identified Johnson as the person Torres had planned to meet, the declaration says. Additionally, electronic records show a call placed from Torres' phone at 4:46 p.m. to Johnson's mother.
Torres' phone was not found on his body, according to the document.
Several hours later, Johnson's cellular location data tied him to the area where the Torres' phone was eventually recovered, according to the declaration. Additional records showed Johnson had visited that area several times before the homicide.
Stiern Park is located on Monitor Street in south Bakersfield.
Johnson's being held without bail. He's next due in court Oct. 18.
