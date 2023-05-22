 Skip to main content
Report: Man accused of killing grandmother of 10 on Campus Park Drive drove more than 100 mph

An 18-year-old man accused of driving more than 100 mph and crashing into a Bakersfield grandmother of 10 grandchildren had not-guilty pleas entered on his behalf Monday in Kern County Superior Court. 

Karim Reyad appeared in a wheelchair, charged with second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and several other charges. Some of the charges stem from an April 18 collision on Campus Park Drive that killed Gayla Sue Price. 

