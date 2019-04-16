Local attorney Phil Ganong has confirmed to a Bakersfield television station that his son died in a fire on Saturday.
Ganong reportedly told KGET that his son, William Ganong, 35, died after a fire broke out at a residence on Beech St. just after midnight.
The Kern County Coroner’s Office has yet to confirm the identity of the man that passed away. In a report released Monday, the department said it would withhold the identity pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.
A report by the Bakersfield Fire Department said five people were in the home when the fire broke out. Crews reportedly arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.
Phil Ganong has represented marijuana interests in Kern County for many years, and has fought efforts by the county to ban medical marijuana sales.
