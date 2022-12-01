 Skip to main content
Report details drought's deep impacts on state's ag industry

In May 2021, Brian Hockett, with North West Kern Resource Conservation District, measures water output from a sprinkler head for 30 seconds into a vessel to be measured later while working on irrigation efficiency in an almond orchard just outside the city of Delano.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian / file

A new report details the worsening economic pain that California's drought is causing the state's agricultural industry, in terms of fallowed farmland, jobs and revenue to farms and food processors.

It said that during 2022, the third straight year of drought in California, 226,000 acres of irrigated land came out of production. That's close to one-third of all the farmland fallowed statewide since 2019.

