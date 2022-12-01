Report details drought's deep impacts on state's ag industry

A new report details the worsening economic pain that California's drought is causing the state's agricultural industry, in terms of fallowed farmland, jobs and revenue to farms and food processors.
It said that during 2022, the third straight year of drought in California, 226,000 acres of irrigated land came out of production. That's close to one-third of all the farmland fallowed statewide since 2019.
Lost food production associated with that level of cutbacks resulted in an estimated $1.2 billion in lost profits, payroll and taxes this year alone, an increase of 42 percent from last year. That total did not include what the authors figured was $845 million in 2022 impacts to food processing industries, a 43 percent jump year over year.
Meanwhile, farm positions cut because of the drought this year came to 19,420 jobs, or about a third more than in 2021, according to the study commissioned by the state Department of Food and Agriculture and produced by researchers at UC Merced and the Public Policy Institute of California.
“California is no stranger to drought, but this current drought has hit really hard in some of the typically water-rich parts of the state that are essential for the broader state water supply,” UC Merced professor John Abatzoglou, one of the report's coauthors, said in a news release last week.
The report's publication came as worries heighten that the drought may extend into a fourth year, despite early storms that hit the state last month.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on Monday asked its water contractors along the Central Valley Project to start planning for "potentially extremely limited water supply conditions for 2023."
"Conservative planning efforts will help better manage the limited water resources in the event conditions remain dry and we move into a fourth consecutive drought year," the bureau stated in a news release. It pointed out the state's water storage reservoirs stood near historic lows on Oct. 1, with the Shasta Reservoir — California's biggest — pegged at just 31 percent of capacity.
Despite the drought, Kern agriculture managed to top $8 billion in crop revenue last year, according to county records. That figure can be misleading because it does not account for higher costs of fuel, fertilizer, labor and water.
The three years since 2019 have been the driest in California's history, at least as measured with instruments, the CDFA report notes. It pointed out that the impact has been greater in the Sacramento Valley area than in the San Joaquin Valley, where it said water deliveries this year and last were comparable to the early years of the 2012-16 drought.
Researchers also pointed out the drier air and warmer weather have combined to make the drought's impact worse than if the problem were simply a lack of irrigation. They wrote that almonds, berries and tomatoes all have experienced smaller yields because of water stress and heatwaves.
The study included an estimate of how much groundwater was pumped in the Central Valley this year and last to make up for the loss of surface water deliveries. It said 4,140 acre-feet were pumped last year, while in 2022, the total was one-fifth less, at 3,300 acre-feet.
UC Merced professor Joshua Viers said in last week's release that greater investment needs to be made in making rural communities more climate-resilient because they're on the "front lines" of climate's impacts to California's economy.
“We can only expect prolonged dry periods briefly interrupted by pronounced wet ones," he stated, "which will further stress access to clean drinking water and steady employment, among many challenges.”