Report: Bakersfield experienced worst dip in air quality of all mid-sized metros in 2020

From 2019 to 2020, Bakersfield experienced the worst drop in air quality of all similarly sized cities, according to a report released by air filter producer Filterbuy.
The report highlighted the improvement in air quality many U.S. cities experienced during a year defined by business lockdowns and stay-at-home orders. But Bakersfield and other cities throughout the San Joaquin Valley saw air quality dip drastically, the report says.
In 2020, the percentage change in the median air quality index for Bakersfield increased 20.9 percent, according to the report, which was compiled from data released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. An area’s AQI is essentially a “yardstick” that goes from 0 to 500, according to AirNow.gov, an EPA website. The higher the AQI, the greater the potential health concerns.
The median AQI in Bakersfield jumped from 67 to 81, from 2019 to 2020, the report says, and the city saw 11.3 percent fewer days of good air quality. Both numbers put the Kern County level in the “moderate” category, which means the air quality is acceptable; however, there are risks for some, especially those particularly sensitive to pollution.
The data did not come as a surprise to some observers, as air quality in 2020 was severely impacted by prolonged wildfires, which blew particulate matter into the southern Central Valley.
“As the year 2019 was a relatively less active wildfire season, the comparison between these years will always show a higher median AQI value for the year 2020, which is what the data reflects for the Valley and most of state,” San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District spokeswoman Heather Heinks said in an email to The Californian.
She added that the median air quality index for 2021 ended up closer to the 2019 levels due to the less severe wildfire impacts.
Higher temperatures and less precipitation have led to larger and more frequent wildfires. In 2020, 4.2 million acres burned in California, the worst in the state’s history.
“Usually, you have ozone in the summertime, PM .5 in the wintertime. But now, due to high temperatures and drought, we are getting these mega-wildfires,” said Mark Rose, Sierra Nevada program manager for the National Parks Conservation Association, a bipartisan advocacy organization. “We’re not even getting that reprieve in the summertime from PM pollution, and you’re getting events where there are high levels of ozone pollution in the summertime mixed with the PM from wildfires.”
The National Parks Conservation Association has sued the EPA in an attempt to force the agency to intervene in California’s efforts to meet state particulate matter targets first set in 1997.
“The hope is that the state continues to do more to tackle the sources of pollution that they have control over,” Rose continued, “manmade sources, especially vehicles, oil and gas and agriculture.”
Residents can monitor the air quality index at myRAAN.com or through the “Valley Air” mobile app. Wildfire activity can also be tracked at www.valleyair.org/wildfires.
City of Bakersfield spokesman Joe Conroy said via email the city had a number of programs intended to improve air quality from manmade sources. The city is developing an application to apply for a Transformative Climate Communities Plan to improve non-automobile transportation options for east Bakersfield.
Conroy also said the city is in the process of bringing 30 electric vehicle-charging stations to city-owned sites.
“In the last year, the city has issued permits to electric scooter companies Spin and Bird,” Conroy continued. “We are happy to continue working with these partners to provide alternative and clean transportation options in Bakersfield. The city is always open to new opportunities that grow out of these relationships as well.”