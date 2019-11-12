A replacement U.S. Army flag is on the way, possibly by the end of this week, after the banner's absence caused concern at Monday's annual flag-raising event at the Kern Veterans Memorial on Truxtun Avenue.
A director of the organization that oversees the memorial said Tuesday the flag would have been in place on Veterans Day if not for an emergency at the company hired to repair a lock mechanism that was apparently damaged during the banner's theft.
Andy Wahrenbrock, board member of the Kern Veterans Memorial Foundation, said by email Tuesday that a local company was expected to finish the job this week.
He added that the flag was stolen and its support lanyard severed four months ago by an unidentified "deadbeat, dirt-bag scum." The U.S. Army banner was the only one of nine flags that was not recently replaced and ceremoniously raised Monday morning, he added.
"It is the duty of the KVMF to repair this," he said by email.
A representative of the company Wahrenbrock said was hired to fix the flagpole's locking mechanism could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
The update brought a measure of relief to local veterans group officials who had been unaware of plans to fix the flagpole and replace the banner.
"I'm glad to hear it," Patriots of Kern President Dick Taylor said. "That's wonderful news, and I'm glad that the Kern Veterans Memorial Foundation is on top of it."
Larry Romero, who as part of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7216 in Bakersfield is often involved in veterans funerals and honor guard ceremonies, said he was pleased to hear something is being done to replace the flag.
"That's excellent," he said. "I'll tell the people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.