Rep. Kevin McCarthy presented Blaine Hodge with the 2019 Citizens Honors Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society on Tuesday.
In September 2018, Hodge saved a woman being chased by a man wielding an 18-inch machete in a Starbucks in Bakersfield.
“Fight or flight, we all question what we would do in a frightening situation, but we all wouldn’t wonder what Blaine would do,” McCarthy said in a news release. “He acted swiftly and bravely, two qualities that no doubt helped to save the survivor and all those in the immediate area that day.”
McCarthy also directed a flag to be flown over the U.S. Capitol in Hodge’s honor.
“I hope that we never find ourselves in a similar circumstance, but if we do, may we all fight as valiantly as Blaine Hodge, a true hero,” McCarthy said.
