Rep. Kevin McCarthy is offering pocket-sized copies of the U.S. Constitution to 23rd Congressional District constituents Thursday to celebrate Constitution Day.
“The United States Constitution has served as the foundation of our democracy for 233 years, inspiring generations of freedom-loving people across the globe to fight for justice,” McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, said in a statement. “To anyone who wants to learn more about our nation's founding document, I encourage you to contact my Bakersfield office this Constitution Day to receive a copy."
Call 327-3611 to request pocket Constitutions. They will be available while supplies last and will be mailed. Two per household or family will be available.
Haha😆😆😆😆stop you're killing me! Did he offer one to Bill Barr and President Imbleached Bodybags? They might need a refresher. Oh Kevin you poor dumb lackey.
