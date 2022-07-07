Rep. McCarthy meets with Honor Flight Kern County

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, recognized a pair of local veterans from the latest Honor Flight Kern County during a breakfast Thursday, according to a news release from his office.
Honor Flight Kern County is a nonprofit that has flown more than 1,700 veterans to the nation’s capital, where they receive tours of the memorials there recognizing American men and women who served in the armed forces.
"At breakfast, we also held a pinning ceremony where I had the honor of recognizing Elaine King, a Rosie the Riveter, and Charlie Wilson, an Army Air Corps veteran," according to a statement attributed to McCarthy. "These brave veterans have made their community and their nation proud. Their stories exemplify an unmatched commitment to service and a dedication to protecting the American way of life."
During World Ward II, King helped build fighter planes and Wilson was a radio operator on an aircraft, according to the release.