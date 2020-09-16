Bakersfield's Rep. Kevin McCarthy along with Mike Levin on Wednesday introduced the Reducing Veteran Homelessness Act of 2020 meant to give homeless veterans HUD-VA Supportive Housing program vouchers and supportive services.
“Because of their service, our country remains a world leader and beacon of hope across the globe," McCarthy said in a news release. "When our service members leave the military, it is our responsibility to help them in their transition to civilian life, especially for those who fall on hard times."
According to McCarthy's office, the legislation calls for the VA to contract out vacant HUD-VASH case worker positions to local, qualified community providers; increase the per diem payments that community participants in the grant and per diem program may receive for each homeless veteran housed; and let program community participants use funding to access their local Homeless Management Information System.
its just 2 complicated...BidenHarris 2020 for clarity------Fox News Judge Says He Believes Trump Called Veterans 'Losers' and 'Suckers' Because He Knows Him as 'a Friend'
That's fantastic although Kevin McCarthy supports a President who calls Vets LOSERS AND SUCKERS! And McCarthy says NOTHING. We will REMEMBER.
12 people have gone on the record saying POTUS never said that.
Meanwhile, not one of the four "anonymous sources" have come forward, and the Atlantic has tried to backpedal for the past week or so.
But, since it's an anti-Trump story, keep on believing it Dweeb.
Even your new hero, John Bolton says he never heard POTUS say anything like that.
The media loves manipulating gullible mini-minds like yours that don't think for themselves...
Correction....over 20 people have gone on the record, but it doesn't matter to these idiots. Democrats: stupid does as evil does.
I guess Reducing Veteran Homelessness Act of 2016 had no legs........Biden-Harris 2020....Make-Earth-Better....and doesn't require a GiantStep 2 MARS
