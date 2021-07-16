Rep. McCarthy calls upon federal agencies to reopen amid backlog

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, and Rep. David Valado, R-Hanford, and other representatives sent a letter to the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management and the U.S. General Services Administration calling for in-person work to resume within federal offices.
The letter said that the elderly population, which relies on in-person services such as the Social Security Administration, cannot access these services because of “arbitrary requirements,” thus creating a backlog for many administrative functions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends that fully vaccinated individuals can participate in activities without a mask or physical distancing. The letter says agencies cannot “bend to the whims of union bosses” that prohibit tax-funded agencies from opening due to pandemic restrictions.
"Any further delays to reopening SSA field offices … will only worsen the state of the SSA benefits backlog and continue to result in real-life consequences for America’s most vulnerable individuals and families,” the representatives write in the letter. “We call on you to support, develop, and approve plans that allow resumption of in-person work as soon as possible in order for the federal government to best serve the American people.”